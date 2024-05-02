"Makes Meditation More Comfortable" I used one of these for the first time at a university during a workshop. It was so amazing I bought two of them for home. They make meditation much more comfortable and I also use it to sit on while playing on the floor with my baby. - Rodger B.

"Teacher Approved" As someone who teaches meditation, I'm really impressed with the quality of these maya lumbini cushions. The product matches its pictures perfectly, and it arrived on time - everything you'd hope for. I've seen students give up because they couldn't find the right comfort for daily practice... so I definitely recommend these. - Jordan B.